Roadwork on Richardson scheduled for weekend

Submitted to The Union

Richardson Street, between Alta Street and Finnie Street, will be closed to through traffic for underground utility work each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday according to the City of Grass Valley.

Detours will be in place. The city asks drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Source: City of Grass Valley

