River Valley Community Bank earns top ratings | TheUnion.com

River Valley Community Bank earned top ratings from BauerFinancial, Inc.

The bank has been rated five star "superior" for financial strength for 35 consecutive quarters by the firm, its highest rating. In addition, the bank remains highly rated with Bankrate.com and Depositaccounts.com. These ratings reflect the strength of the bank's capital, asset quality, profitability, liquidity and deposit growth, according to a press release.

"We're proud to share that our bank has consistently maintained strength and top ratings," said John M. Jelavich, bank's president and CEO. "Our ratings reflect the strength of the institution we've built; and, together with our highly rated customer service, we are well positioned to serve our markets."

Based in Yuba City, River Valley Community Bank has a Nevada County branch at 426 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.