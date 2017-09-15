Ritual to install local Unitarian minister in Grass Valley

A bit of pageantry is planned Saturday as part of the ritual installation service for Grass Valley Unitarian Universalist minister, the Rev. Kevin Tarsa.

The open-to-the-public event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 Church St., with guest ministers from throughout the UU Pacific Central Region, which includes northern Nevada, northern California, plus Hawaii. A reception will follow at the UUCM fellowship hall next door.

Special guests and UU conductees will be Rev. Elizabeth Banks, senior minister at UUC Davis; Rev. Kathryn A. Bert, UU minister at Vancouver, WA, and Rev. Dr. Roger Jones, senior minister at UU Society of Sacramento. Other clergy, interns, religious educators and seminarians have been invited from throughout the region.

Tarsa had served as an Interim Minister of Music when Rev. Bert was senior minister at the UU Church of Greater Lansing, MI.

In the non-creedal UU tradition, authority rests in each local congregation. So the actual installation act is performed by the members, represented by the local board of trustees, headed by President Taylor Carey.

Tarsa began his service at the local Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains a year ago. But the official installation of UU ministers typically is done with a spring or fall service as much as a year after they begin their duties – after the minister has become known by the congregation and by the public within the community.

Serving on the installation planning team were Corrie Silva, Laura Zimmerman and Beryl Maclean.

Source: Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains