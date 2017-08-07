Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Get a free pass and have fun at the Nevada County Fair August 9-13!

Several non-profit agencies are looking for volunteers to take shifts at their fair booths. Greet folks, distribute information and enjoy a free pass to the fair! Call (530) 271-0255 to sign up.

Do You Have A Pick-up Truck And A Strong Back?

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is currently seeking Wood Delivery Drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from 4 to 6 hours per week.

Be the Eyes and Ears of the Community

Become a police volunteer. The Grass Valley Police Department needs your help with various tasks for the department. Whether its car and foot patrol or traffic and crowd control for special events, act as "eyes and ears" to help keep our community safe. Must be 18 years old, possess valid driver's license, have no felony convictions, no warrants, and be ready to serve our community. Volunteers must complete a department background investigation. Shifts are 4 hours long with a commitment of 16 hours a month.

Are You A Retired School Teacher?

Tutor elementary students (grades 1-6) primarily with reading and math subjects. PARTNERS Family Resource Center arranges one-on-one tutoring sessions and tries to match students with the right tutor to have a successful outcome. Tutors assist with assigned homework and preparation for upcoming tests. Both the student and the tutor are expected to arrive on time and adhere to a contract created by the parent and student, as well as the tutor, classroom teacher, and FRC staff, to best support the student's progress.

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries

Each month thousands of books are donated to the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and every Wednesday morning, volunteers help sort, price and shelve these books. On the first Saturday of the month, the Friends of the Libraries and their volunteers hold a book sale with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada County Libraries. This position requires volunteers to bend, stretch and lift up to 25 pounds. Availability on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 12:00pm, is an additional requirement. Additionally, the Friends of the Libraries have an opportunity for a volunteer interested in advertising. This position requires some knowledge of marketing and writing. This opportunity could be done from the volunteers' home.

Consider Being a CASA

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a screened, trained, and supported volunteer who stands by a child in foster care. Working with the child's family, social worker, other professionals, and the court, a CASA listens, learns, and advocates for what is best for the child. A CASA is an abused and neglected child's champion and friend. Volunteers should have an enjoyment of children, patience, humility, a willingness to learn, strong oral and written communication skills and basic computer literacy. CASAs spend 10-15 hours a month for the duration of the child's court case, usually between 12-18 months. For upcoming training dates, please visit http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org

See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.