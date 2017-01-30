Report: More snow headed for Tahoe-Truckee region | TheUnion.com

More snow headed for Tahoe-Truckee

After a break from wintry weather that pounded the Tahoe-Truckee region with more than 20 feet of snow in January, a new system could bring an additional 2 to 3 feet at upper elevations by the weekend — and also, for lower levels, the potential for rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, after a mild start to the week, weather patterns will change on Thursday as a Pacific storm moves into the region.

“Forecaster confidence is high that we will see a weak to moderate atmospheric river storm Thursday and Friday, with generally high snow levels and moderate to heavy precipitation amounts, especially in the Sierra,” according to a long-term forecast discussion for the Tahoe-Truckee region.

— The Sierra Sun