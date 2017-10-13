‘Red Flag’ conditions expected

As firefighting crews are bracing for "Red Flag" conditions with dry, gusty north winds expected through Saturday, fires that ravaged western Nevada County this week continued on a course toward containment Friday.

As of Friday evening, the McCourtney fire was 100 percent contained and topped out at 76 acres. The Lobo fire was nearing full containment at 83 percent with 821 acres burned.

Tahoe National Forest: Ready for Red Flag weekend

Tahoe National Forest firefighters will maintain 24-hour coverage through Saturday in anticipation of a forecasted Red Flag Warning, according to a news release.

The National Weather Service issued the Red Flag Warning for parts of Northern California, including the Tahoe National Forest.

"High winds and low relative humidity are predicted through Saturday and we will be staffing appropriately," said Shelly Allen, fire management officer for the Tahoe National Forest.

Forest visitors are encouraged to be extra careful with campfires this weekend. If windy conditions blow sparks and embers out of your campfire, consider putting out the fire or reducing it to a manageable size to prevent wildfires. Never leave campfires or lit lanterns and stoves unattended, ensure your campfire is completely extinguished before going to bed or leaving the area and make sure equipment and off-road vehicles have working spark arresters. See this story at TheUnion.com for links to other wildfire prevention practices.

For more Tahoe National Forest information, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.