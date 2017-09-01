Record high temps Saturday in Grass Valley, slightly cooler next week
September 1, 2017
A record high temperature of 101 degrees is predicted for Saturday in Grass Valley with an overnight low of 75. The average high for Sept. 2 is 84 in Grass Valley, and the current record was set in 1969, when the high reached 99.
A high of 97 is predicted for Sunday, which is just below the record of 98 set in 1998.
Monday's temperature will drop slightly with a high of 92 — well below the record for Sept. 4, set in 1998 at 102 degrees.
A slight cooling trend will continue into next week with a high of 91 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday and 89 on Thursday.
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District has issued a health advisory through Monday due to the potential for smoky skies and increased ozone formation.
—Matthew Pera
