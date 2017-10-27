Record breaking warm spell coming to end

A six-day stretch of record breaking temperatures in the 80s will come to an end after today as cooler temperatures are expected to make their way to Nevada County, eventually bringing rain showers by next weekend.

A record high of 87 degrees was set Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees on that day set in 1966.

The warmth has been welcome for many locals including visitors to the popular swimming holes of the South Yuba River where folks could be seen in their swim suits — and birthday suits — enjoying what could be one of the last warm river days of the year.

The National Weather Service has warned against slick roads after forecasting a weather system to bring precipitation to the valley and foothills by Friday, and snow to the mountains.

"A ridge of high pressure is over us right now and we're seeing unseasonable warm temperatures," National Weather Service Meteoroligist Cory Mueller said. "As we head into the weekend temps will be slightly cooler but a decent amount above average. By next week early Thursday we'll see 67 and Friday mid-50s and the chance for some rain."

Snow levels will be near the 7,000-foot level by Friday and will drop by next Sunday, though there is still time for changes in the foreceast.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.