Reclaiming the Sierra 2017: Headwater Resiliency looking for abstracts | TheUnion.com

The Sierra Fund’s fourth biennial conference, Reclaiming the Sierra 2017: Headwater Resiliency is coming up in May and the group is asking for abstracts.

The last day to present your research of mine scarred landscapes is Jan. 31. The conference is scheduled for May 8-9 at California State University, Sacramento.

The Sierra Fund invites researchers from multiple disciplines to submit projects that address headwater resiliency through cutting edge science, forward thinking policy and state of the art technology related to the following conference themes: Assessment and Abatement Strategies for Environmental Contaminants; Ecosystem Function and Resiliency; Policies to Promote Responsible Land Use and Management.

For full details and to submit an abstract, go to reclaimingthesierra.org/guidelines.

For free conference passes, exhibit space, publicity and more you can be a sponsor for the event. To sponsor this historic event, download the Sponsor Packet, complete the Sponsorship Form and mail with a check to The Sierra Fund, 103 Providence Mine Road, Suite 101, Nevada City CA 95959, or complete the secure online payment form by going to reclaimingthesierra.org/sponsorship-opportunities/sponsor-payment-form.

Reclaiming the Sierra 2017: Headwater Resiliency will provide a forum for leaders in science and policy to collaborate on a vision of headwater management to promote the resiliency of natural and human resources in California’s altered landscapes and beyond.

For more information, visit the conference website at http://www.reclaimingthesierra.org.