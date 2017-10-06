Reaching out to our veterans

The 2017 All Veterans Stand Down at the Nevada County Fairgrounds continues 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.

The Stand Down has grown each year, and to accommodate more veterans and service providers, this year's event will be held in the Northern Mines building.

A myriad of federal, state, county and local services will be provided such as, health and wellness, home health care, information on financial assistance and judicial consultation. There will also be free breakfasts and lunches served.

Local volunteers and providers give their own time and services to come support our veterans and say "thank you" for their sacrifice and service to our country.

Gold Country Stage is offering "Free Fare Days" to those who take public transportation. Route 3 stops at the fairgrounds Brighton Street and McCourtney Road every hour.

For more information on the Stand Down, visit http://www.NCAVSD.org or please contact Will Buck at williambuck8.5@gmail.com.