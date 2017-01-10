Quietech Associates expands staff, services in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Quietech Associates, Inc., has expanded. Located in the former site of Ames Bookstore, 309 Neal St., Grass Valley, Quietech’s Geek Boutique offers computer repair, classes, and new and refurbished computers.

A recent business expansion has allowed the classroom portion of the business to be moved to the building next door at 311B Neal St. (in the same plaza).

“This move allows for classes at more convenient times and a larger classroom space. It has also made way for a tech counter to be added in the main shop at 309 Neal Street,” said owner Melissa Hannebrink. “The tech counter is able to provide ‘on-the-fly’ tech services on a walk-in basis to people who need help with issues such as questions about their cell phone, learning how to send an attachment on their email, or setting up a new email address.”

In the year since moving to the Neal Street location from the original South Auburn Street location, Quietech has nearly doubled its staff. Hannebrink said she is excited to be able to expand the offerings of the business to better accommodate the needs of the community.

Quietech Associates, Inc. is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit http://www.quietechassociates.com or call 530-272-6680.