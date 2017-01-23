Public hearing this Thursday for Nevada County Dollar General project | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Planning Commission on Thursday will hold a public hearing on three proposed Dollar General stores.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The commission will open the meeting to public comment about a project that, if approved, would locate a Dollar General store at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway.

“It gives us an opportunity to hear what their concerns are,” said Tyler Barrington, a principal planner with the county. “And it gives us an opportunity to respond to that input.”

Thursday’s meeting comes in the midst of an ongoing public comment period for the project’s final Environmental Impact Report. That written public comment period ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. People can email their comments to tyler.barrington@co.nevada.ca.us.

The draft report, released last month, lists unavoidable impacts at the Alta Sierra and Rough and Ready sites.

Overcoming aesthetic and land-use issues at those two sites is possible, though it requires action from the Planning Commission.

Other impacts like air quality and noise at all three locations can be lessened through mitigation efforts.

The county will respond to all comments, both written and spoken at Thursday’s meeting, in its final report expected around late spring.

The project has caused push back from some residents who argue the stores would negatively impact neighborhoods.

“I assume it’ll be pretty well attended,” Barrington said of Thursday’s meeting.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.