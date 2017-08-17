Public Health: 18 cases in E. coli outbreak at Lake Wildwood

Nevada County's Public Health Department reports 18 cases of a recent E. Coli outbreak are linked to a Lake Wildwood beach.

"Of the eighteen cases, 12 are children and six are adults," a news release states. "All reported illnesses are associated with playing in the water at Commodore Beach in Lake Wildwood or taking care of someone who is infected."

According to the release, there have been 10 hospitalizations and nine have been discharged home. Public Health will continue to follow up on reports of illness from health-care providers.

The five public beaches at Lake Wildwood remain closed, and a no swimming advisory remains in effect. Environmental Health continues to take samples at the lake for testing; however, the cause of the outbreak remains under investigation.