Public comments sought for Yuba River habitat restoration project | TheUnion.com

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment for a habitat restoration project on the Lower Yuba River in Yuba and Nevada counties.

The purpose of the project is to increase the spawning success and enhance juvenile rearing of the Central Valley spring-run Chinook salmon evolutionarily. The proposed project, funded by the Fish and Wildlife Service through the Anadromous Fish Restoration Program, would also benefit the Central Valley steelhead distinct population segment and the Central Valley fall run Chinook salmon.

The current condition of the project site inhibits the natural course of the river and reduces the quality of salmon spawning habitat. The proposed work would increase the quality and availability of spawning areas by providing increased areas with spawning gravels within the appropriate size range (and by removing shot-rock); increasing availability of spawning habitat; improving gravel permeability and water quality; and decreasing the likelihood of redd (nest) superimposition.

The proposed project has been developed in cooperation with willing landowners. It is located on the Yuba River immediately downstream of Englebright Dam. The project site extends into two counties, Yuba and Nevada, generally separated by the Yuba River.

For the environmental analysis, the Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public input to assist them in identifying issues regarding the proposed project. The Environmental Assessment/Initial Study document can be found online at http://www.yubariver.org/YubaRiverCanyonProject.

Please submit your written comments by Jan. 31 to Elizabeth Campbell, USFWS, 850 S. Guild Ave., Suite 105, Lodi, California 95240-3188. For additional information, call 209-403-1344.