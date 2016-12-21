Public comment now open for Dollar General project in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

A draft Environmental Impact Report for the Dollar General project identified unavoidable impacts at two of the three sites for the retail stores.

The report, issued last week, pointed to the aesthetics of the Alta Sierra site, as well as aesthetics and land use issues for the Rough and Ready location. No such issues were listed for the Penn Valley spot.

Overcoming these impacts is possible, but requires specific action from the county’s Planning Commission.

“Going from a small lot with a small building on it to a much larger building creates some conflict from a land-use issue,” said Tyler Barrington, principal planner with Nevada County.

The draft report also identified other impacts at all three sites, including air quality, water quality and noise. However, those impacts can be lessened through mitigation efforts.

According to Barrington, if the county’s Planning Commission approves a project with significant environmental impacts, it must prepare a document stating how the project’s merits outweigh those issues.

Dollar General has proposed stores at three county sites: 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway. The Planning Commission can approve them individually or not at all.

A public comment period for the projects is ongoing. It ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. People can email their comments to tyler.barrington@co.nevada.ca.us.

They also can comment in person at a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 meeting of the Planning Commission. The commission will discuss the project at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

“The Planning Commission also will have the chance to express their thoughts,” Barrington said.

County staff will address every comment in writing, which will become part of the final report. Barrington estimates that report will reach the Planning Commission around late spring or early summer. Another series of public meetings would then occur before a final vote of the Planning Commission.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.