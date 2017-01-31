Providing care duringlife’s emergencies | TheUnion.com

For many people, their first encounter with a hospital is through its emergency room. Emergencies, by their nature, can be harrowing, with unexpected twists and turns depending on the level of care needed.

Patients rely on hospital physicians and staff to help comfort them, guide them through the process and get them back to good health.

At Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, emergency services are a critical element to sustaining the health of western Nevada County residents.

Dr. Joseph Britton was recently elected to step back into his former role as Emergency Department Medical Director, and says he is eager to lead the team of emergency caregivers.

“This department really works together to take care of our patients,” said Britton. “We are committed to providing the best emergency care possible.”

Britton takes over for Dr. Danner Hodgson, who served as the Emergency Department Medical Director for the past year, as well as Physician Champion for the hospital’s electronic health system.

Former Chief Medical Officer Brian Evans, MD, shared special gratitude for Dr. Hodgson saying, “Dr. Hodgson’s extraordinary energy and dedication to the hospital has been amazing. We truly appreciate his service to the community and to the patients that we care for.”

Emergency Room visits are not usually part of anyone’s plan. Yet while there are many aspects of emergency care that can’t be predicted, the physicians at SNMH say that there are things you can do to optimize your experience.

One tip is to carry a cheat sheet of medications, dosages, dispense times, allergies, recent illnesses, and a summary of medical history. This information helps the physician quickly assess the patient’s medical status and history.

You will also need your insurance information, identification, social security number, date of birth, and emergency contacts.

If time allows, you might pack a few items in a “just in case” bag that includes clothes, undergarments, reading glasses, toiletries, a book or magazine and family photo or an item that will bring comfort to you. Snacks and a water bottle can also be helpful to you or those accompanying you.

Britton said he encourages bringing the names, phone numbers and addresses of your primary physician and employer.

“A patient’s primary care provider is very important,” he said. “Often a patient will be asked to see their primary care physician for follow-up after an emergency visit. Coordinated timely follow-up is a key component to quality medical care.”

Britton also applauded the hospital’s access and advancements in telemedicine, which connects patients with specialists within the Dignity Health system. The Emergency Department can access advanced specialists in Neurology, Psychology and Critical Care Pediatrics within minutes using an interactive robot. In this way, the hospital shares regional expertise with other Dignity Health facilities.

Britton says his biggest goal for 2017 will be continuing to provide the best emergency care possible by working with a team that he considers to be top-notch.

He added that he is excited to see what the future holds for the emergency department and is eager to make a difference in his community.

All physicians providing care for patients at SNMH are members of the medical staff and are independent practitioners, not employees of the hospital.