Property owners affected by fires may be eligible for tax relief

Owners who suffered destruction of more than $10,000 in damage of their Nevada County property in the Lobo, McCourtney or Garden fires should contact the Nevada County Assessor's Office to request a calamity reassessment claim form, according to a release.

To obtain a claim form, property owners may call 530-265-1232 or email assessor@co.nevada.ca.us. Officials ask you include your name, current mailing address, daytime phone number, email address and the address of the destroyed or damaged property. Forms may also be downloaded at http://www.mynevadacounty.com by clicking on the Calamity Reassessment and Property Tax Deferral link.

Qualifying owners can also apply to defer the December 11 first installment payment of their 2017-2018 property tax bill unless that bill is paid though an impound account handled by your mortgage lender, the release stated.

Property tax deferral can be requested as part of the calamity reassessment claim. Deferral requests must be submitted no later than December 11. If requested, taxes will be deferred until 30 days following the receipt of a corrected bill that reflects the temporary reduction in value caused by the fires.

Please send questions or comments to Nevada County Assessor Sue Horne at assessor@co.nevada.ca.us or by calling 530-265-1232.