Prolonged snow nourishes Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe | TheUnion.com

MT. ROSE SUMMIT — The series of freak snowstorms that occurred in January is described as unforgettable, as it was the most historic weather month in 36 years.

According to measurements taken by the Nevada Irrigation District, snowpack sits at 169 percent of average in the mountains that supply NID according to an NID release.

And although NID expects sufficient water supplies this year, the State Water Resources Control Board emergency drought regulations have not been lifted and statewide water use restrictions remain in effect.

“This has obviously been a very wet start to winter,” said NID Water Resources Supt. Sue Sindt. “The precipitation total at Bowman has already exceeded the annual total and we are only in the first part of February and more storms are in the forecast.”

The storms guided Northern California and Nevada out of drought conditions, and Lake Tahoe may have a chance for full capacity, said a hydrologist for the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service at Mount Rose on Wednesday.

“January 2017 is something we’ll be talking about for years to come,” said Jeff Anderson. “We received three to four times of the amount of snowfall this month as we would typically get in a normal year.”

That’s basically a whole winter’s worth of snowfall. Think of it as three Januarys back-to-back-to-back.

Through depths of snow, hydrologists measured the snowpack core at the summit of Mount Rose.

The sensor reported 150 inches of snow depth and 49.4 inches of water content. In other terms, that’s more than four feet of water in the snowpack. That’s twice as much snow than what the area would typically have in a normal year, Anderson said, and that’s not including a dry year.

The normal peak amount for April 1 is at 134 percent.

Obviously, this is great news for Lake Tahoe. Thanks to the storms, the lake stored 2.6 feet of water, said Chad Blanchard of the Truckee-Carson Federal Water Master’s Office.

“This is more than the typical, annual rise for the year,” Blanchard said. “We can include the water sitting in the snow and what we’ll receive from upcoming storms. It’s a unique type of year as there’s a chance it will fill up at its natural rim.”

Snowpack at Lake Tahoe Basin tripled. It went from 62 percent to 191 percent in a month’s period, which is sixth best since the mid-1950s.

It’s possible this could make up for the loss during the drought. The Sierra missed about a year and a half of precipitation, about 74 inches at Mount Rose. The average is 55 inches.

But based on the precipitation the area already has, Anderson said we have a full year’s worth of water.

With more forecasts of winter storms making its way, Blanchard said to embrace it instead of dreading it.

“There’s always a threat when we have a large rainstorm and high snow levels,” he said. “It’s a risk with the extremely wet soil conditions and low elevation. Although it increases the threat, it’s great for the water supply.”