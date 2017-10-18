Presentation for Gore movie set for Thursday night in Grass Valley

A power point synopsis of Al Gore's recently released film, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," will be presented at 7p.m. Thursday at the regular monthly meeting of the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition, according to a release.

This 20-minute slide show condenses Gore's film, attempting to challenge viewers to face the reality of global warming, the threat it presents, and what humanity must do to ensure the future of a livable planet.

The program is at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. There is no admission charge, refreshments will be served and all are welcome. For more information call 530-274-1519, or go to: http://www.ncclimatechangecoaltion.org