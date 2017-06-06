Preparation and precaution: managing childhood asthma during summer (sponsored) | TheUnion.com

Most Nevada County schools are wrapping up their school year, which means local kids are getting ready for the carefree days of summer vacation.

But for the many children affected by childhood asthma, summertime plans can be disrupted by the telltale signs of the chronic condition, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Left untreated, it can disrupt daily activities and affect a child's quality of life.

Nationally asthma affects more than six million kids and is among the most common long-term childhood health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In asthma, the airways in the lungs are swollen or inflamed, and when irritated or triggered, produce extra mucus and swell even more. The muscles around the airways also tighten. All this combines to make breathing difficult.

Some of the most common asthma triggers are at their peak in early summer – including poor air quality due to extreme temperatures and/or wildfires, and seasonal allergens like pollen, fresh cut grass, trees and weeds. Due to topographical differences, air quality in Nevada County can be worse than areas around Sacramento.

Because allergies are so closely linked to asthma, many children with asthma are encouraged to see an allergist in order to determine specific allergen triggers. An allergist can help with managing irritants and controlling symptoms while using the least amount of medications possible.

Allergy-triggered asthma can sometimes be reversed or prevented in children at risk of developing asthma.

"The first step towards managing asthma is getting a proper diagnosis," said Grass Valley allergist Michael McCormick, MD, of Alpine Allergy and Asthma Associaties. "Once there is a diagnosis, families should work with their doctors to develop the best possible management plan for that particular patient. Treatment options are plentiful, generally successful, and largely free of side effects."

While there are a variety of types of medications used to treat childhood asthma, the most common is delivered via inhaler. Inhalers are effective because they impact the patient's airways directly while minimizing absorption to the rest of the body.

Some inhalers focus on immediate relief, such as albuterol, which relaxes the muscles around the pipes in the lungs. These are also called 'rescue inhalers.' While others are called 'maintenance inhalers' and are used every day to treat inflammation and prevent flare-ups.

Of course, like any medication, asthma inhalers must be used correctly in order to be effective. Parents should talk to their child's doctor about when and how to use all prescribed medications.

Using prescribed medication appropriately is often the difference between asthma that is well-managed and asthma that becomes a serious health concern.

"Approximately 13 million missed school days annually in this country result from asthma, according to the CDC," said McCormick. "Trips to the emergency department are not unusual and hospital stays can be required without proper treatment. There is a real risk in otherwise healthy children if their asthma is allowed to get out of control."

McCormick points out that the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology urges patients to continue to take all asthma drugs as prescribed over the summer, even if there are no obvious symptoms, since inflammation can persist.

"Studies show that patients who reduce or stop taking their asthma medications during the summer months are at greater risk of serious asthma symptoms in the fall. This so-called 'drug holiday' leads to a spike in hospitalizations and emergency department visits due to asthma, especially among children and young adults."

To help manage asthma symptoms during the summer, McCormick recommends the following:

— Follow air quality reports and minimize your child's time outdoors when the AQ is poor. The increased breathing rate required during exertion means more irritants are inhaled. Another option is playing indoor sports like volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, dancing or marital arts.

— Turn on the air conditioning to filter out irritants and reduce humidity.

— Avoid smoke — both secondhand smoke from cigarettes and airborne smoke due to nearby wildfires.

— Minimize exposure to allergic triggers in the bedroom since that is where a child spends more than 10 hours a day. Environmental control measures include keeping pets out of the bedroom, using dust mite covers if indicated, and using air filters that do not produce ozone or ionized particles.

— Keep all medications up to date and readily accessible. If your child will be spending time at camps or playing sports, be sure the counselors or coaches are aware of your child's asthma and have access to their treatment plan and medications.

"When treating children with asthma, the goal is always to allow the child to live comfortably and to do whatever activities he or she desires, without restrictions, even if medications are required," said McCormick. "With proper management, their asthma should not interfere with their ability to participate in normal every day activities, during the summer or any time of year."

