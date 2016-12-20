Pre-Christmas storm expected so plan ahead for safe holiday travels | TheUnion.com

National Weather Service: Pre-Christmas storm expected

The National Weather Service is expecting snow this weekend, which could make for a white Christmas in some parts of the county but could potentially slow the trip to grandma’s house.

Near-whiteout conditions could exist over mountain passes. Snow levels on Friday are expected to start between 4,500 and 6,000 feet. Friday night those levels are expected to drop rapidly to around 3,500 feet and possibly as low as 2,500 feet.

While out traveling this holiday weekend — especially if your plans take you up into the hills — leave early, drive carefully to help make sure everyone arrives safely.

— The Union staff