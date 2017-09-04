Praise in the Mountains offers gospel music, fun for the whole family
September 4, 2017
The 24th annual "Praise in the Mountains" gospel concert was held Saturday at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The festivities features gospel music, activities for the kids and even a couple renewing their vows.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- Grass Valley man facing attempted murder accusations now in jail
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Nevada County authorities suspend search for missing Yuba River swimmer
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- Grass Valley man facing attempted murder accusations now in jail
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Grass Valley’s Trattoria Milano restaurant to close its doors