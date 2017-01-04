Power outages plague western Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Downed power poles in Grass Valley and Nevada City have snarled electrical supply to nearly 600 area homes and businesses Wednesday morning.

A power pole on Nugget Lane fell on a Waste Management truck transporting garbage totes around 8 a.m. near Squirrel Creek Road and Walker Drive in Grass Valley, leaving 114 customers in the area without power. That incident followed an outage in the same region that occurred at 11 p.m. Tuesday night, leaving 361 customers without power. PG&E estimated electricity to be returned by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The outages will have left more than 80 residents of Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park without power for almost 24 hours, which brought concern regarding the many seniors living there.

“There’s about 80 units, they’re all occupied, and there are a lot of seniors here on special equipment,” Sierra Pines resident Tom Howell said. “They’re elderly and they have no power, a lot of people are on life support. They say they won’t have the power on until 9 p.m.”

“Our son is going to bring over a generator for us,” Howell added, saying that the neighbors he’s checked on seem to be doing OK, though they are wrapped in blankets and patiently awaiting their services to be turned on.

“A lot of these people have no family and they live here alone,” Matt Howell said after setting up a gas generator outside his father’s mobile home unit, effectively restoring heat and electricity.

His father, Tom Howell, needs to be on assisted breathing units.

“We set him up so he can breathe tonight,” Matt Howell said.

Across the street from the Howell’s, assistance wasn’t as readily available.

A second downed pole in Nevada City left 218 customers without power in an area bordered by Broad Street, Highway 49, Chief Kelley Drive, and American Hill Road.

Repair crews are being sent to the area and power was estimated to be restored there by 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the PG&E website.

A third outage has affected 215 customers east of Blue Tent along Highway 20 to the White Cloud Campground. An estimated restoration time has not been provided. The origin of this outage is unknown and PG&E has sent a crew to assess the cause.

