Officials: Highway 49 safe despite impact from sinkhole | TheUnion.com

A half-inch depression in a portion of southbound Highway 49 adjacent to the Freeman Lane sinkhole, was a brief cause for alarm before Caltrans crews and the CHP determined Wednesday that there is no danger to motorists.

“Extensive testing showed no excessive damage,” CHP Public Information Officer Greg Tassone said Wednesday evening.

Caltrans blocked the right southbound lane for most of the day Wednesday to make room for crews that took measurements of the road and used a large drill to test the compaction of the soil beneath the highway.

The proximity of the depression to the site of the culvert that caused the Grass Valley sinkhole and the possibility of a void were cause for the testing.

“ ... if it worsens we’ll have to wait and see what the exploratory crews find. It’s possible that all of Highway 49 could be closed.”CHP Officer Greg Tassone

A confined space team was sent into the culvert equipped with video cameras to inspect for any possible damage and tested the soil directly above the culvert, which was determined to be intact.

“There are no voids,” Tassone said, adding that CHP will continue to monitor the area.

Saturated soil from excessive ground water in the area was the determined culprit which may call for replacement of the road in the future.

Caltrans engineers had been monitoring the depression that was noticed a few days ago after water began puddling along the shoulder and the right southbound lane.

On Tuesday night, the depression had extended into the left southbound lane, which prompted Caltrans to bring in additional construction crews for emergency drilling to further investigate the extent of the damage under the freeway.

“There is some damage that has already occurred, or might still be occurring under Highway 49,” CHP Public Information Officer Greg Tassone said Wednesday morning. “We’ve noticed that it’s gotten a little bit bigger.”

Outside construction firms were called in to begin with the exploratory drilling.

“At this point there is no known danger to drivers,” Tassone said. “Although it is progressing, it is progressing slowly. At this point it is not a catastrophic event.”

Caltrans awaited clearance from PG&E to make sure that they wouldn’t drill into any underground utilities before beginning the bore.

“They will drill down and if they hit a void, they will stop so they can get the video crew in there,” Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer Liza Whitmore said.

Repair procedures vary depending upon the size of the void, if one is found and could range from filling in a small void, to shutdown of the entire highway.

“If the depression is only a quarter of an inch that is not likely,” Whitmore said.

Work to stabilize the sinkhole along the west side of Freeman Lane continued Wednesday.

“We’re continuing our stabilization process and putting in some shoring right now that will give us our first opportunity to see what the extent of damage to the culvert is,” Grass Valley Director of Public Works/City Engineer Tim Kiser said.

“Is Freeman Lane going to be more affected? Depends on what we find,” Tasson said. “The pipe that goes under the freeway is the same culvert that was affected in the same sinkhole.”

“The roadway is safe for now,” Tassone added.

