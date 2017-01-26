Police examine report of gunman near Union Hill School | TheUnion.com

Authorities responded Thursday to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Union Hill School, though no suspect was found, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident landed the school on lockdown for about 30 minutes — the second time that day, Union Hill School District Superintendent Dave Curry said.

The call about the gunman reached authorities around 2:40 p.m. — an hour after the incident occurred, said CHP Officer Greg Tassone.

According to Tassone, the suspect pulled a gun on a passerby who was walking on Pine Hill Drive. Nevada County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers responded to the area after a report was made an hour later.

The school locked down that morning because of the Tri Counties Bank robbery in South County. Tassone said he doesn’t believe the robbery and gunman are connected.

Authorities detained someone in connection to the Pine Hill Drive incident, though it wasn’t the suspect, Tassone said.

— Staff Writers Alan Riquelmy and Stephen Roberson