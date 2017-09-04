Pleasant Fire, near North San Juan, at 90 percent containment

The Pleasant Fire could have burned through North San Juan, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, at 90 percent containment Monday morning, has held at 392 acres for the past few days. Firefighters now are mitigating the damage, digging trenches in an effort to stop erosion and righting fences and mailboxes when possible.

The situation appeared much more dire when the fire erupted on Wednesday, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

"North San Juan was definitely at risk," she added. "The community was at risk."

Almost 400 people responded to the fire a day after it started. By Monday morning only 131 people remained at the blaze, Cal Fire said.

"You could see how much more fuel was there to burn," Eldridge said. "They stopped that forward progress very early on."

The fire has caused no more injuries or structure damage than the initial smoke inhalation suffered by a dozer driver, the destruction of one building and damage to another, reports state.

Changing weather conditions are expected to make firefighters' jobs easier. Temperatures will fall, humidity will climb and winds are expected to calm, Eldridge said.

Today's temperatures are expected to top out at 87. Lows will drop to 63 tonight.

Highs will reach 83 Wednesday, and climb only to 76 on Thursday. Friday's high is forecast to hit 81 and Saturday's 83, according to the National Weather Service.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.