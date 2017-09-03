Pleasant Fire in Nevada County at 80 percent containment on Sunday

Firefighters on Sunday continued attacking Nevada County's Pleasant Fire, bringing it to 80 percent containment, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, near North San Juan, remains at 392 acres — a size that's held steady for days. There's been no further injuries or damage to buildings, other than the one person hurt, one building destroyed and another damaged that Cal Fire previously has reported.

The injured person, a dozer driver, was treated and released on Wednesday, the first day of the fire. Officials declined to release details about the damaged and destroyed buildings, citing the ongoing investigation into the blaze.

Almost 250 people are fighting the blaze. They include staff from the Nevada County Sheriff's office, the county's Office of Emergency Services, North San Juan, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, PG&E, Caltrans, Ophir Hill Fire Protection District and Placer County Fire Department.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy