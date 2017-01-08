Placer County authorities pull girl from vehicle in creek | TheUnion.com

Placer County authorities on Sunday rescued a 12-year-old girl from a creek near the Bear River after they saw her car overturned, reports state.

Deputies spotted the vehicle that morning as they were driving north on Highway 49, near Rio Oso Road and the Nevada County line. Cars were swerving in the area, and the deputies saw the overturned vehicle on the east side of the highway, authorities said.

“A female driver emerged from the vehicle screaming her baby was still in the car,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and some passersby reached the car and pulled the girl from the creek. Initially unresponsive, the girl was treated and taken to the hospital, authorities said.