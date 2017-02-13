Photo contest sends Lake of the Pines couple to Hollywood | TheUnion.com

It was a typical day for Brian Foster. He enjoyed his first cup of coffee while watching the Today Show from his Lake of the Pines bedroom. But on that particular day the TV stayed on past the usual time.

As Foster was walking by, he happened to see an announcement for a pet photo contest on “LIVE with Kelly,” a talk show with host Kelly Ripa. “LIVE’s PAWparazzi Photo Contest” encouraged viewers to email their best pet photos to the show.

“I heard them encouraging people to send in their photos,” he said. “I’m a hobby photographer, so I decided to send in a photo of our goldendoodle, Katie.”

A goldendoodle is a golden retriever-poodle crossbreed often sought out by people with allergies because most don’t shed.

Foster chose a photo of 70-pound Katie, now 10 years old, on the beach with a wet beard of sand. He pressed “send” and thought nothing more of it.

About six weeks later the phone rang.

“You won a photo contest on TV,” a friend exclaimed. “They said you’re the grand-prize winner!”

Foster couldn’t believe it, and at first he was sure his friend was playing a trick on him. But if in fact he’d won, he had no idea what the prize was. He quickly went online to learn more.

As it turns out, Foster won a three day trip for two to Hollywood during the weekend of the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled for Feb. 26. Foster and his wife, Diane, will attend a pre- Oscar event, the “Red Carpet Experience,” where they will be seated along the red carpet to watch celebrities arrive. This will be followed by an exclusive Oscars satellite viewing party during the ceremony.

The following morning, the Fosters will be attending a 6 a.m. taping of “LIVE with Kelly After Oscar Show” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the venue where the ceremonies take place. They will also be receiving $1,500 in spending money.

“I’m totally amazed — I entered on a whim,” said Foster. “I love taking pictures, it’s my favorite hobby. I’ve been taking photos for more than 50 years, since I was in high school.”

Because the contest was sponsored by Cat’s Pride, the Fosters have also won a year’s supply of kitty litter, which they found amusing. They don’t own a cat.

“The contest was sponsored by a cat company and a dog won,” said Foster, with a laugh. “I guess we’ll be donating it.”

Foster said the contest had thousands of entries from across the United States and Canada, scored by a panel of judges. He said he was impressed by the caliber of submissions, which made him even more grateful to have won.

“We’ve always watched the Oscars on TV — this is definitely a thrill,” said Foster. “We never would have been able to do this ourselves. This is the trip of a lifetime.”

