Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion

Work on a new sewage connection in the Penn Valley area has come to a standstill, leading Nevada County officials to say it could cost $100,000 alone in lost time before construction can resume.

The pipeline project, which aims to connect the Penn Valley sewer system to the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Facility, began in September 2016. Initially expected to cost about $6 million, the price has risen to around $7.2 million because of additional work required to remove rock the contractor found near Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20, said Trisha Tillotson, director of the county's Public Works Department.

The total price of the project climbs to about $9 million when environmental review, design, construction management and construction are added, Tillotson said.

"Overall, we're talking about $1.2 million in rock work," Tillotson on Tuesday told the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, which also is the Nevada County Sanitation District No. 1 Board of Directors.

About $200,000 of the $1.2 million will come from the project's contingency fund. The remaining money will come from the fund balances of the three areas, all of which have their own sewage systems, impacted by the project — Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley and Valley Oak Court, Tillotson said.

Tillotson on Tuesday told supervisors she wanted them to quickly address the problem. The county pays the contractor $5,000 a day when no work is done — a situation currently happening. If the subcontractor removes its equipment and then returns, it's another $50,000.

Even with the supervisors' unanimous approval to provide the $1.2 million, it'll take another two to three weeks for workers to mobilize, officials said.

"Another $100,000 of just sitting there," Supervisor Ed Scofield said. "Ouch."

The project includes almost 4 1/2 miles of pipe that links the lift station on Spenceville Road to the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant on Pleasant Valley Road, Tillotson said.

Penn Valley's sewage flows end at a leech field. The new pipeline will bring its sewage to the treatment plant, which is receiving significant improvements as part of the project, Tillotson said.

The project, first expected to be done this month, now is scheduled for a November completion.

