Penn Valley murder suspect Robert Steuber appears in court

Robert Lloyd Steuber, an 82-year-old Penn Valley man facing a murder charge, was pulled Thursday in a wheelchair into Nevada County Superior Court.

Steuber, who's hard of hearing, saluted retired Judge John Darlington when asked if he could hear the proceedings. Deputy public defender Tamara Zuromskis, who represents Steuber, then asked the judge to postpone the case until Sept. 14.

"We have some work we're doing on the case that should be done by then," Zuromskis said.

Darlington agreed, continuing the case for two weeks.

"Domo arigatou gozaimasu," Steuber said in Japanese, formally thanking the judge.

Authorities claim that Steuber in July fatally shot Sandra Lebarron during an argument at their Penn Valley home. At some point Steuber left the argument while in his wheelchair to get a handgun. He returned to Lebarron and shot her multiple times.

Recommended Stories For You

Steuber remained in the Nevada County Jail Thursday afternoon without bond.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.