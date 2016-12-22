Penn Valley Christmas display lights up street for 10 years | TheUnion.com

Penn Valley Christmas display lights up street for 10 years
December 22, 2016
The DeSanti house, 18747 Lodestone Court in Penn Valley, has been decorated every Christmas for about a decade. The lights are on from 5 to 9 p.m. daily, and will remain on until at least New Year’s Day. “It gets better and better each year,” Bette DeSanti said.
A map of Christmas lights across the county can be found at http://www.theunion.com/lights.
