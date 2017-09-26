Peggy Levine, driving force in Nevada County arts community, dies at 72

The board, with the help of the Levine family, has planned a celebration of life at the North Star House from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The family has requested that in lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to Peggy’s favorite causes; the North Star Historic Conservancy and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. For more information, call 530-477-7126 or email thenorthstarhouse@gmail.com .

In July, when The Union profiled Peggy Levine as a "Super Senior," she was six months into battling a diagnosis of leukemia.

At the time, Levine said she had no intention of slowing down, saying, "It's a way of continuing to be here … I just want to keep doing what I do."

And by all accounts, Levine, as always, was a woman of her word, continuing her work at the North Star House as much as possible.

"Not even a few weeks ago, when she was supposed to be 'taking it easy,' I was sitting with Howard in their kitchen having coffee … (and) Peggy was buzzing about the kitchen planning her day," recounted friend Hilary Hodge. "She had a stop at the North Star House and then several meetings. Howard reminded Peggy to take her medication. It was a sweet exchange — there was something defiant about it. She was never going to leave this world in a quiet way. She worked with passion until the end of her life."

Levine died Monday; on Oct. 28, a celebration of her life will be held, fittingly, at the historic mansion designed by Julia Morgan, which Levine helped rescue from ruin.

As the news spread, people from all walks of life chimed in to honor Levine, an artist and philanthropist who — among a dizzying array of organizations — helped found the Nevada County Arts Council, served on the boards of the Foothill Theater Company, Center for the Arts, the Grass Valley Historical Commission, was a member of the Ladies Relief Society and Sierra College Foundation-Nevada County Campus Coordinating Council, and conducted fundraising for Music in the Mountains,

Levine also served on the Nevada County Grand Jury for several years and helped found the Nevada County Jewish Community Center, said her husband, Howard.

"There's more than can even be explained," he said of Peggy's achievements in the community.

"She thought there was a need to get the work done," Howard said. "It wasn't anything about glory — it was about the work."

A force of nature

Peggy, a gifted artist, met Howard in a print-making class 50 years ago this month, he said.

"We worked together well," he said; the two married in 1968, living in San Francisco until they moved to Grass Valley in 1975.

The decision to purchase a Victorian once used as the town's hospital was typical of her spirit, Howard said.

"I asked Peggy, 'What do you think?' She said she had some good ideas for it," he said. "Peggy would be adventurous; she would just say, 'Let's do that, I want to do that, we can do that.'"

Similarly, after the couple purchased the Holbrooke Hotel in 1990, Peggy decided they could pay off the debt faster if she managed it despite having no hotel experience, which she did from 1995 until they sold it in 2002.

Even before the Levines moved to Nevada County, Peggy was involved in her community and the causes she believed in, said longtime friend Charlie Brock.

Peggy always had multiple irons in the fire, Brock said, but the North Star House was "one of her most dearest causes."

"She loved it immensely," said Larry Dulmage, the president of the board of the North Star House Conservancy. "She was there practically every day."

When Levine began trying to rescue the house, it was falling apart, Dulmage said,

"She had a vision for the house that she kept pushing all of us toward," he said. "It's where her heart was."

For many years, Levine managed the North Star House, getting volunteers to help with restoration projects and working with nonprofits to use the space, said Marty Coleman-Hunt, the executive director of Bear Yuba Land Trust.

"Peggy grew up in New England and her family had an historic home that she helped preserve," Coleman-Hunt said, adding the Holbrooke Hotel and the Swan Levine House were similar conservation projects. "She understood the importance of communities protecting their history and understanding where we came from."

Levine and Coleman-Hunt worked together on a grant for the North Star House, which, said Coleman-Hunt, "signaled a change in momentum for all the incredible work that followed."

"It seemed such a daunting task, but when we got the grant, we hugged each other and squealed with excitement," she said. "From that point forward, Peggy became one of the biggest drivers" in restoring the mansion and grounds.

Levine stopped by the BYLT office in the Gardeners Cottage weekly to check on the staff there, Coleman-Hunt said, adding, "She wanted to be sure we were all doing OK and to see if there was anything we needed."

Levine, whose official title was House Ambassador, would be at North Star House to open it up in the morning and to close it up at night, said Brock.

Even when she became seriously ill, Peggy remained involved with the conservancy, Howard said, calling North Star House her "raison d'etre."

"We were blessed to have her talents and dedication," conservancy board member Joe Heckel said in a press release. "She was a force of nature unmatched in our community."

Levine's impact on the entire arts scene of Nevada County is incalculable, local supporters of the arts said.

"She was clearly one of the leaders in the arts community for a long, long time," said Jon Blinder, who worked with Levine on the Center for the Arts. "She deserves a tremendous amount of credit for some of the things that are starting to occur, like the cultural arts district" designation from the California Arts Council.

"She contributed more beauty to this community than anyone I've ever known," said friend Mike Snegg. "She made a huge impact."

Howard Levine said Peggy's last days found her surrounded by family and friends from everywhere, including their best man from their wedding.

"We were very fortunate that we have a family that works very well together, and a cohort of people who are like family, who came to be part of this life process," he said,

Howard Levine gave a huge amount of credit to Peggy's medical team at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and UC Davis.

"They did absolutely everything they could for her and for us, including a loving, loving transition to comfort care," he said.

This week, Howard began working on planning the celebration of Peggy's life, calling her a phenomenon.

"She deserves to be inspirational to other people — and she was," he said.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lkellar@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.