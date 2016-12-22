Parking limitations to curb crime at Pioneer Park | TheUnion.com

Drug dealing, consumption of alcohol, camping, and loitering are just some of the issues that Nevada City officials are hoping to curb at Pioneer Park with new parking limitations.

A two hour maximum time limit was recently approved by the city council and will apply only to parking spaces within the park’s boundaries. The limit doesn’t extend to street parking along Nimrod Street or Park Avenue.

The new limitations were the result of repeating themes in a community-wide survey completed earlier this year.

“The public is disappointed with behavior in Pioneer Park such as drug dealing and drinking and that kind of thing,” City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Dawn Zydonis said. “It was encouraged by the same issues we have seen on the survey as well as burglaries in the area.”

Council members questioned the effectiveness of the limitation and were concerned with inhibiting access to parents and families that use the park for hours at a time.

“As long as we are not causing problems for the parents, including ballgames, or music concerts and bandstand,” Councilman Duane Strawser said. “But what about parents who will be there sometimes for hours with their kids at the swimming pool?”

“This is one of the topics that came up out of that community meeting. The people that are in the neighborhood, they walk the park and see what’s going on,” Police Chief Tim Foley said. “Soccer and little league parents have also called and complained about activities going on there that they can’t park.”

Zydonis assured that those who have reserved the park for activities such as little league or to use the swimming pool, will be provided parking permits to exceed the two hour limit.

“We’re going to give out permits at the swimming pool as well so once they’ve paid their admission to come in, if they want to run a permit out to their car, they can. We will work with little league to have permits for them that they can pass out to participants,” Zydonis said.

Councilwoman Reinette Senum wondered if the enforcement would be complaint driven or if there would be extra patrols of the park.

“Primarily complaint driven,” Foley answered. “But to mitigate complaints if someone was there and obviously noticeable and is taking up space, then an enforcement action can be generated by the officer or CSO (community service officer). Our plan is to use our CSO’s and officers to go through the park and note the cars that are there and then come back if they’re still there in 2 to 3 hours and then issue citations as appropriate.”

Community members from the newly formed Pioneer Park neighborhood watch group expressed their support of the parking limitations.

“This park is a beautiful asset to our community, Nevada City’s norm Westmore said. “I feel that this restriction to our parking will really give the police department a tool to make certain the park is used for family use. So I urge you to support this. I think it will help our park, it’ll help its use and there will be families out there not afraid to take their children out there.”

Lisa Cowden, whose home borders Pioneer Park, was threatened by a man on her property and also expressed support for the parking limitations.

“It becomes a little bit of a hidden area and they can tuck their cars in there. A lot of times they are full of their belongings and then they park them and head off up to camp from there,” Cowden said. “I think having more patrols, and more regimented rules will give the feeling that this place is being watched. The whole area seemed to have the culture of looking away from it and allowing whatever goes on there, to go on there. I think it’s really going to help in some way to create an environment that we care and it’s not just let loose.”

Council members were in agreement with the limitations but mentioned an existing parking ordinance that limits street parking of a vehicle to three days.

“As long as we have that under control too,” Strawser said. “Otherwise we’re just moving them out of the parking lot and out onto the street and still causing the same problem and doing the same thing.”

