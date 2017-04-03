Pair sentenced for Nevada County break-in, victim wanted harsher sentence | TheUnion.com

In 1969, before deploying to Vietnam, Debra Horner's brother gave his family a Gibson guitar for safekeeping.

A casualty of the war, he never came home to retrieve it.

That instrument, made in 1949, stayed with Horner's family until Feb. 10, when James Jordan Zinola broke into her La Barr Meadows Road home and trashed it, Horner said.

"That guitar was the world to me and my family," Horner told Zinola, 26, and Samuel Keith Allara, 31, at their Monday sentencing. "It's insulting."

When she returned home afterward, Horner found her home in disarray. An urn holding her husband's ashes had been shoved to the ground, she said.

"What a horrible day," Horner added. "I feel that others will return to rob me."

Horner asked for harsher sentences for the pair, though Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger followed a plea agreement reached last month when Zinola and Allara pleaded no contest.

Zinola, who pleaded to burglary, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison. He also must pay $2,027.94 in restitution.

Zinola asked Horner and her family to forgive him.

"I just want to say I am truly sorry," he said.

Allara, who pleaded to being an accessory and two unrelated misdemeanors, was sentenced to 135 days in jail, followed by three years' probation. Allara, who has credit for serving 105 days, also was ordered to pay $2,027.94 in restitution.

Horner spotted someone breaking into her home on surveillance cameras while away from her house on Feb. 10. She called authorities, who blocked the suspects from leaving.

A third defendant had her case disposed of weeks ago.

