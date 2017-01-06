Painting of historic Nevada City depot donated to Nevada County Historical Society | TheUnion.com

In 1985, local artist/architect Keith Brown was commissioned to paint an image of how the Nevada City Railroad Depot appeared circa 1900. This large, 4 feet by 8 feet, painting was viewed hanging in the Rood Center for years.

The painting was restored in 2013 and moved for display in the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City, a division of the Nevada County Historical Society. This past October, painting owners Levi Swift and Pamela Kruger donated the ownership of the painting to the Nevada County Historical Society so that the painting can remain available for public viewing forever.

Artist, donors, and Museum Director Madelyn Helling recently gathered at the museum to view this celebrated painting.

For hours call 530-470-0902.