Overnight closure planned over weekend for busy intersection in Roseville

PG&E plans to close the State Highway 65-Interstate 80 interchange during the overnight hours Saturday night/Sunday morning to allow crews to relocate overhead power lines, Caltrans announced in a release.

The interchange is scheduled to be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Motorists should allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

This represents utility relocations for Phase 1 to reconfigure the I-80/Highway 65 interchange. A third lane will be added on northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard to alleviate traffic backing up onto I-80. Construction on the $50 million interchange improvements is scheduled to start in 2018.

Source: Caltrans