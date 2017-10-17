Overnight bridge work to close Highway 49 near Sierraville

Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling on Highway 49 between Downieville and Sierraville that the highway will be closed from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 24-27 at the Vista Point located approximately 2.25 miles southwest of the Highway 89/49 junction.

Caltrans is constructing a new three-span bridge in a mountainous area where winter storms in February resulted in severe erosion, causing a large portion of the roadway to fail. In order to set in place the bridge girders that will support the new bridge deck, overnight closures of the roadway are required.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for the closures. Caltrans is working with first responders to ensure prompt response to any local emergencies. One-way traffic controls will remain in effect outside of the closure times and will continue until the project is completed in the spring of 2018.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong construction work. Caltrans will issue traffic updates on this and other work occurring in District 3 on Twitter and on Facebook.

Use Caltrans' QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play. Motorists can also use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Source: Caltrans