Our dancing winners
August 31, 2017
Grass Valley construction business owner Dan Maliszewski, and professional dancer Melissa Stewart were named 2017 Dancing with our Stars champions Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Maliszewski, owner and general contractor of Maliszewski Construction, offers many trades of construction in his line of work, while Stewart is a professional dancer.
