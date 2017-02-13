Oroville Dam evacuees make Nevada County Fairgrounds their home | TheUnion.com

The scene at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Monday morning carried a resemblance of a refugee camp, where those who took shelter escaped the terror of what was an imminent failure of the Oroville Dam’s spillways.

“I’m happy to be here rather than under the water of the dam,” said Marysville’s Donna Keeling, while sitting on a cot lent to her by a good samaritan. Keeling arrived at the fairgrounds at 2:30 a.m. along with her caretaker Linda Iturriza.

After enduring the three-hour drive to get here, the pair was driving around the Kmart parking lot looking for a restroom when they decided to call the Grass Valley Police Department and learned of the evacuation center at the fairgrounds.

“We were so delighted when an officer answered,” Keeling said.

Keeling and Iturriza are two of nearly 1,000 people who evacuated to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, one of several designated centers across the region for the 188,000 people who fled areas beneath the Oroville Dam.

Butte County officials on Monday gave no schedule on when the evacuation order might be lifted.

‘Grass Valley is wonderful’

At the fairgrounds, initial attention and priority went to the elderly, but an initial shortage of cots meant many who arrived had to sleep on the floor or in chairs, as Iturriza did.

“I was really ill and an EMT let me use his bed all night,” Keeling said. “I would like to have a bed myself.”

“She brought everything and the kitchen sink,” Iturriza said jokingly of Keeling. “I just came with the clothes on my back.”

The two sat near the entrance of the evacuation center with a new friend, Eilene Pawlec from Oroville, who kept their spirits up while conversing and people watching.

Next to them, Marysville’s Gary Toler walked in with his pet tortoise in hand.

“He can’t swim, so I brought him,” Toler said, who had just taken the tortoise for a walk outside.

“This has been a tragedy, but we have been having a fun time,” Keeling said. “Years later we’re going to look back at 2017 and say we made this a fun journey.”

Aside from being cold through the night, Keeling and Iturriza were very happy with the efforts at the evacuation center.

“If you’re going to have an evacuation place, this is it,” Keeling said. “Grass Valley is wonderful.”

“I’m holding it in,” Iturriza said. “When I get home, I’m going to cry.”

‘Insane’ trip up the hill

The fairgrounds reached capacity on Monday, though large and small animals are still accepted, said Rea Callender, the fairgrounds’ CEO.

First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, remains open for evacuees, Callender added.

Vehicles filled the parking lot at Gate 1 of the fairgrounds. Some cars made spots by hopping curbs. Others created new spots on the asphalt.

At Gate 4, the RV area, there was no lack of parking spaces. Evacuees sat inside their mobile homes or stood outside in the cool morning air.

Cathy and Joel Decker, of Marysville, decided days ago to prep their RV, fearing the worst. Their trek to Grass Valley took three hours.

“It was insane,” Joel Decker said.

“As far as you could see, a solid trail of red tail lights,” his wife added.

The Deckers anticipate staying at the fairgrounds at least another night. Then they’ll reassess.

Marysville’s Nicole Hedrick, who took shelter at the evacuation center with her 8-month-old baby Kahmiah Williams, described the scene driving up Highway 20.

“It definitely was a panic. There was a line at the gas stations that were only accepting credit cards,” Hedrick said. “Anyone there with cash was screwed.”

Making due, as best they can

Not all who traveled up Highway 20 Sunday and Monday made it to the evacuation center, including Terri Bilyeu and her boyfriend, John Black, who pulled over at a park-and-ride lot in Penn Valley to sleep in a tent.

“We made the best of it,” Bilyeu said. “We brought things to survive on and had the car packed and ready to go.”

Concerned passersby stopped to give the couple warm cups of coffee in the morning.

“The whole parking lot was full,” Bilyeu added. “People left early in the morning.”

CHP Public Information Officer Greg Tassone noted that his office has been tending to stuck or lost drivers in the area, adding that some vehicles that weren’t used to being driven long distances had broke down.

“We’re all on tactical alert,” Tassone said of his officers. “We’re all working 12-hour shifts and all days off are canceled.”

Six of the Grass Valley CHP personnel have been sent to Butte and Yuba counties to assist with evacuation efforts.

Swelling support

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was activated Monday to help assist with impacts from the Oroville Dam.

Locally, Raley’s Supermarket served food to all evacuees Monday morning at its store, while other concerned community members could be seen dropping off bags full of groceries and supplies at the fairgrounds.

“We’re all in this together,” Nevada City volunteer Mo LaFond said.

LaFond, who is a care provider, collected and brought donations to the fairgrounds and opened up her home to anyone who might need it.

Callender said the fairgrounds is always available during emergencies. He praised the generosity of the community, noting that evacuees need packaged and snack foods, as well as food for small animals.

“We also could use blankets,” he added.

People who want to donate should go to Gate 5, where they’ll be directed to drop off their items, he added.

According to fairgrounds’ officials, the Red Cross has asked for baby and adult diapers, adult underwear, socks, wipes, women and men’s sweatpants and sweatshirts, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrushes, soap, lip balm, shampoo, combs and scissors.

The Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team has asked for animal crates, blankets for large and small animals, and water bowls for large and small animals, officials said.

