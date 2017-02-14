Oroville Dam evacuees begin exodus from Nevada County | TheUnion.com

The Tuesday lifting of an evacuation order for areas impacted by the Oroville Dam spillway sent thousands of people from across the region home and halved the number of evacuees at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Authorities lifted the order after determining the risk of a catastrophic collapse of the spillway had been reduced. Water officials said the earthen emergency spillway now can handle runoff from anticipated rainfall after they’d drained enough of the lake behind the Oroville Dam.

The decision led evacuees from across the region to return to their homes, though Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said they should stay vigilant and be prepared to leave again if problems return.

Locally, about half of the fairgrounds’ 600 evacuees left, said Wendy Oaks, the site’s publicist.

Families collected their belongings, and in many cases pets, leaving for home. Others opted to stay, as an existing evacuation warning keeps the fairgrounds open as a shelter.

“Once the evacuation (order) was lifted, we did not see a mass exodus from the fairgrounds,” Oaks said.

The California Highway Patrol said they saw no serious traffic impacts in the wake of the evacuation announcement.

The McCourtney Road fairgrounds on Monday reached their capacity of about 1,000 people. That number had dwindled Tuesday to around 600, and then again fell to 300 that afternoon.

According to Oaks, the fairgrounds will remain open because an evacuation warning remains in effect. Local churches that have served as shelters will close, and those evacuees directed to the fairgrounds.

“We’re pretty much directing everyone to the fairgrounds,” said John Gulserian, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Jail impacts

The Nevada County Jail since Monday was home to about 50 Yuba County inmates, a temporary residence during the evacuation.

Sheriff Keith Royal expects those inmates will return to Yuba County over the next three days.

According to Royal, Yuba County authorities sent staff to the Nevada County Jail with the inmates. The jail, which currently holds about 195 inmates, can house a total of 285.

Royal estimates the cost of housing a Yuba County inmate at $5 to $6 a day.

“The costs are pretty minimal,” he added.

Royal’s made no decision about asking for reimbursement from Yuba County for the price of housing its inmates, saying he’ll make that decision after examining the costs.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

