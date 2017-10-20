Options for help abound in Nevada County after devastating fires

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services continues to coordinate fire recovery efforts with nonprofit, state and federal partners, according to a release.

Several events are scheduled over the coming weekend and into next week to assist residents affected by the fires.

The Red Cross is opening a Service Center in Nevada County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in the Brighton Greens Business Center (the same location of the Local Assistance Center last Tuesday) at 1020 McCourtney Road, Suite C, in Grass Valley. Families and individuals affected by the local fires can receive financial assistance in the form of preloaded credit cards.

In an effort to provide assistance to all identified families in need, the Red Cross will stay open Sunday and Monday if necessary. Service Centers will also be opened in Yuba County and Butte County to provide direct assistance to all the families and individuals who were affected by the Wind Complex fires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a Mobile Emergency Office Vehicle in the parking lot at the Brighton Greens Business Center, near the Red Cross Service Center, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today as well. The vehicle will be staffed with FEMA Disaster Assistance personnel. Residents affected by the Lobo and McCourtney fires can speak directly with FEMA personnel to ask questions, review their Individual Assistance FEMA case, and make additions or corrections to their original case.

Additionally, residents who have been affected by the fires, need additional assistance for recovery, and are not registered with FEMA for Individual Assistance can do so at FEMA's Mobile Emergency Office Vehicle today.

Recommended Stories For You

The Small Business Administration will be available to meet with residents regarding disaster recovery loans starting Monday at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City, in the Coyote Conference Room near the Community Development Agency lobby. The administration provides low interest, federal disaster loans to businesses and homeowners to replace property or to rebuild or repair structures, and to renters to replace personal property lost in the fire. Small Business Administration representatives will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, starting Monday.

A community meeting on the Fire Debris Removal Program with CalOES will be hosted in the Board Chambers at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City, at 6 p.m. on Monday. Residents with homes or outbuildings that were destroyed in the Lobo or McCourtney fires are encouraged to attend to learn more about the clean-up program with the multi-agency Cal OES and CalRecycle team.

Help For CalFresh Recipients: Hot and prepared foods can be purchased with CalFresh electronic benefit transfer cards in Nevada County, now through Nov. 15, due to the Lobo and McCourtney fires. Also, all Penn Valley and Rough and Ready CalFresh households automatically received replacement CalFresh benefits on their electronic benefit transfer cards for the month of October.

Those who live outside those communities but lost food because of power outages during the Lobo and McCourtney fires, contact the Nevada County Department of Social Services before Nov. 8 to apply for replacement CalFresh benefits. CalFresh households who lost power for four hours or more are eligible for replacement CalFresh benefits.

Source: County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services