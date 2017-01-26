Opponents of Dollar General project cite traffic, lighting concerns | TheUnion.com

Opponents of a project that would bring three Dollar General stores to Nevada County blasted the proposal at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting, attacking the impacts they said the businesses would bring.

Members of a large crowd took turns approaching a set of microphones to rail against potential traffic problems, drainage issues, lighting in rural areas and the need for the stores. Only two people spoke in favor of the project that, if completely approved, would put stores at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway.

Planning commissioners accepted only comments at the meeting and made no decision on a draft Environmental Impact Report or the project itself. The final environmental report will address all pertinent comments made at the meeting or provided to county officials before a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

A vote by the Planning Commission on the final environmental report and the project remain months away.

“We don’t need this store. We have many excellent opportunities for shopping nearby.”Will Larsen

Commissioners on Thursday heard public comment for over an hour.

“We don’t need this store,” Will Larsen said. “We have many excellent opportunities for shopping nearby.”

Karen Lauterbach agreed, questioning the need for the stores and their proposed appearance.

“You can dress up a pig, but it’s still a pig,” she quipped.

Charisse Lolli, who lives near the Alta Sierra site, said 73-foot delivery trucks can’t legally access any of the store locations because the roads aren’t designed for them. Her husband, Brian Wallace, argued the store’s lights would contaminate the skyline.

“This plan should be stopped,” he said.

Speaking about the Rough and Ready site, Sarah Hatten said drivers turning left onto East Drive from the highway have no turn lane. That store would further complicate traffic in the area.

Nicholas George said the environmental report’s traffic sampling was incomplete, looking at short spans of time on a Sunday and near the end of last year.

Pivoting to the need for the stores, Laurie Olds questioned why three more Dollar Generals are needed.

“To me, it just doesn’t seem like a logical place to put there,” she added. “If you’re going to grow retail, how about another Starbucks?”

Michael Brady, with The Healing Garden in Alta Sierra, leaned toward supporting the stores. He argued that his shopping center needs more traffic. Stores there have difficulty staying in business.

“Dollar General isn’t a dollar store,” he said. “I’m tired of hearing that in here.”

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.