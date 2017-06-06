Onward for Forest Charter School’s class of 2017 | TheUnion.com

Onward for Forest Charter School’s class of 2017
June 6, 2017
Forest Charter School's graduating seniors move the tassels on their mortarboards from right to left during a commencement ceremony Friday at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. High school graduations continue throughout western Nevada County this week, the final week of the school year for the majority of the community's schools.
