Ol’ Republic seeks liquor license for new restaurant at Old 5 Mile House
August 30, 2017
Ol' Republic Brewery has applied for a liquor license at the Old 5 Mile House near Nevada City, where it intends to open a restaurant, according to public records and a realtor associated with the deal.
Additionally, records state that the federal Small Business Administration in July listed Ol' Republic Brewery as the recipient of a $1,520,000 loan.
Jon Blinder, a realtor with Coldwell Banker's Grass Roots Realty commercial division, said he expects the sale of the Old 5 Mile House to close around early November. He declined to confirm or discuss the SBA loan.
"My understanding is it's going to be a restaurant with their beer and a full liquor license," Blinder said of the 18851 Highway 20 restaurant, formerly operated by Robert Smith.
The Old 5 Mile House initially was listed for $839,000. Blinder said the price dropped two times, settling at $739,000. He declined to say for how much the property will sell.
The cost of the alcohol license transfer from Smith's heir to Ol' Republic is estimated to cost $100,000, public records state.
According to Blinder, the existing brewery at 124 Argall Way, Nevada City, will remain open. The restaurant at the Old 5 Mile House is a new business.
Heather Mandeville, with Ol' Republic Brewery, on Tuesday said the business owners declined comment, citing workload and the property transaction being in escrow.
