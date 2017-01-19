Officials rebut claims of opposition of heavy equipment in Grass Valley camp cleanup | TheUnion.com

City officials are taking issue with claims from Grass Valley’s Mathew Coulter during a public meeting about a large sinkhole near Freeman Lane and last summer’s clean-up effort of camps near Wolf Creek.

Though he did not speak as a representative of any organization, Coulter cited conversations he said he had with members of SYRCL, the Bear Yuba Land Trust, the Wolf Creek Community Alliance, Sierra Streams Institute, and the Sierra Fund, saying that they were opposed to using heavy machinery during the cleanup of the “mattress camp” left by area homeless people.

He also suggested the heavy machinery might have resulted in the failure of a culvert that led to the sinkhole forming.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine said Thursday morning, to his knowledge, the groups voiced no such opposition.

“No they didn’t,” said Levine, who felt the comments misrepresented the situation. “The trail had nothing to do with the failure of the culvert, as far as we can tell at this time. And to give Mr. Coulter independent credibility, that he has any knowledge that is reputable of those organizations, it really puts those organizations in a bad light. Their reputation is at stake when they are associated that way.”

Coulter, who has been testing water samples from various area waterways and providing them to organizations like the Wolf Creek Community Alliance, does not associate with any of the organizations he listed to the council, but said Thursday he stood by his statements and claims that the City was responsible for the sinkhole.

“They’re very tactical and very professional, they know how to use the system to the benefit of all of us,” Coulter said of the organizations he named. “My connection is I see environmental destruction a lot with the work that I do, and a lot of other people don’t.”

Wolf Creek Community Alliance President Jonathan Keehn confirmed, however, that his organization did take issue with the magnitude of equipment used for the Wolf Creek cleanup last summer.

“At one point we did speak to the city and request to use smaller equipment and they did stop using the big equipment,” Keehn said. “They finished the job with the smaller stuff.”

Keehn also said he doesn’t believe the work would likely have caused the sinkhole.

“There is a slight chance that was the cause,” Keehn said of Coulter’s claims. “But if you look into the details, that is not the case. The hole in the culvert is a long way away from where the equipment was working last summer.”

Keehn also said Coulter does not speak on behalf of Wolf Creek Community Alliance.

“He is entitled to his opinion,” Keehn said. “It’s unfortunate that he dragged all of our groups into the discussion. We did talk to the city over the summer and said that some of the equipment was unnecessary, but the project is a positive thing for the future.”

Though some local environmental service groups appreciated Coulter’s enthusiasm on the subject, others were quick to release statements to clarify their stance following the comments he directed towards the city council.

“The land trust does not oppose the work that the city is doing down in Wolf Creek,” Bear Yuba Land Trust Executive Director Marty Coleman Hunt said Thursday, adding that the organization never made any such official statement.

“We are very impressed that the city took action to clean up the fuels and the pretty extensive homeless encampments. The land was being … abused by the impact. I think (Coulter) just lumped us in with the other service groups,” Coleman Hunt said.

“Of course we are concerned of large scale projects that are close to the water and met with the city officials early on,” South Yuba River Citizens League Executive Director Caleb Dardick said Thursday. “Obviously a project that is close to the river is of concern.

“I know the city was working real hard to clean up that area. We were supportive of a clean up that protected the health of the river,” Dardick added.

Sierra Fund CEO Elizabeth Martin confirmed speaking with Coulter for matters relating to the Empire Mine, but said her organization was not involved with the Wolf Creek cleanup.

Sierra Streams representatives did not wish to comment on the matter.

