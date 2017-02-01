Nugget Fringe Theater Festival — It’s a wrap! | TheUnion.com

Sunday night, Nugget Fringe folks and friends celebrated the successful run of the 10-day theater festival at the upscale 151 Union Square event center in Grass Valley.

Monday night the festival organizers, staff and lead volunteers were at Round Table Pizza debriefing on what went right — and wrong — and how they could do it better next year (Jan. 18-28).

Despite the fact that three shows canceled and it snowed, the 2017 Nugget Fringe Theater Festival reported revenues up 17 percent and attendance up 15 percent over last year.

“This year we had 11 acts join from out of town, 11 solo performances, a couple dozen new scripts and nine shows created just for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival,” said Scott Wayne Brown Ewing, a co-producer of the festival.

“This turned out to be the year of the women with more all-female acts than ever before,” he noted. Virtually all of those acts focused on comedy (stand-up, monologue, improv, sketch, avant-garde and burlesque).

“It was nice for downtown merchants to have 2,000 people walking from theater to theater and stopping in shops and restaurants in traditionally slow January — even in the rain and snow,” noted Lois Masten Ewing, who co-produces the festival with her husband.

And that’s not counting the dozens of actors, writers, directors, performers and crews who also patronized local businesses in the course of creating and advertising their shows.

Low budget is one of signature aspects of any Fringe Festival. It costs several hundred dollars to register a show. Nevertheless, the most successful shows do share in the revenues.

For example, the Best of Fringe shows that were awarded an encore performance split the proceeds of the $25 ticket price with the festival.

“This year we’ll return over $10,000 to the performers,” Scott Ewing said.

Last year, it was $8,000.

An indication that the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival isn’t going away any time soon was a surprise visit from Grant Even Knutson, managing director of Minion Productions of Seattle.

Knutson came to the Gold Fever kickoff party to announce that he is attempting to organize a West Coast Fringe tour that could include venues ranging from Seattle to Tucson, including Grass Valley.

Scott Ewing confirmed a meeting has been scheduled for March.

Tom Durkin is media coordination for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival and a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-writer.net.