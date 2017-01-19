Nugget Fringe Theater Festival dedicates show proceeds to Lefty’s in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

The Nugget Fringe Theater festival is dedicating their 45th Inaugural Open Mic show to Lefty’s Grill.

“Come sing, dance, rant, laugh, cry, hug it out, celebrate, vent, do a Tigger impression, or an improvisation or a sketch or a prayer, Jan. 20, at the Off Center Stage in Grass Valley,” said Scott Ewing, Nugget Fringe co-producer.

“All proceeds will go to Lefty’s Grill in downtown Nevada City to help them rebuild after both the upstairs and downstairs flooded during the recent deluge,” he announced.

“The arts have been instrumental in bringing people together throughout history, and it is our hope that this event will do the same,” Ewing said.

“All views and everything are welcome, though what happens on the stage should be respectful,” he cautioned, citing the intense emotions some people might be experiencing over the inauguration of President Donald Trump Jan. 20

The 45th Inaugural Open Mic is part of the 10-day annual Nugget Fringe Theater festival that includes 33 eclectic shows, two parties, 118 performances and six venues in Downtown Grass Valley.

“This open mic challenges people to get out from behind their keyboards and to challenge themselves and their audience,” Ewing said.

The open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Off Center Stage, 315 Richardson St. in Grass Valley (behind the Center for the Arts).

A minimum donation $10 is the admission price.

More information is available at 530-802-1800 or http://www.nuggetfringe.com.