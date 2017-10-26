North Star Historic Conservancy to dedicate ‘M.W. Swan Levine Gallery’

The family has requested that in lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to Peggy’s favorite causes; the North Star Historic Conservancy and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The board, with the help of the Levine family, has planned a celebration of life at the North Star House from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friends and family will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Margaret Warner Swan Levine — more well-known as Peggy Levine — in Grass Valley at the North Star House, the Julia Morgan designed mansion she helped rescue from ruin.

As part of the event, the North Star Historic Conservancy will formally announce the dedication of the "M.W. Swan Levine Gallery" at the North Star Museum of Art.

"Her vision was that a large room and central hallway on the second floor of the Historic North Star House be devoted to display the work of highly talented, Nevada County resident artists from a wide variety of backgrounds," a news release states. "The Gallery, named in Peggy's honor, would also host a number of exhibitions, programs and events. As a venue tied to the North Star House, the Gallery will bring the public closer to the wonderful world and History of Nevada County art; one of Peggy's many goals in her life.

"Our vision and hope is it would further cultivate our vibrant arts environment and preserve the community's artistic heritage."

According to the release, in order to open the M. W. Swan Levine Gallery on the second floor (see this story at TheUnion.com for a floor plan), a number of improvements must be made to the North Star House.

"Though great strides have been made on the lower floor to open it for public use, the second floor is largely unfinished," the release states. "To allow public access to the second floor, such items as fire sprinklers, an elevator and utility upgrades will be necessary.

"Peggy was always one to push us to new heights, so our board and the Levine family are asking those who admired this incredible lady to help us in this task. With community support, this Gallery will open its doors!"

To donate or support the creation of "The M. W. Swan Levine Gallery", please send any donations or offer of support to: The North Star Historic Conservancy, c/o The Peggy Levine Gallery Fund, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Email thenorthstarhouse@gmail.com or call 530-477-7126 with questions on the project.