Nonprofit organization seeks local host families for high school exchange students | TheUnion.com

Nonprofit organization seeks local host families for high school exchange students
February 15, 2017
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with area high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.
ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become an ASSE Host Family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or go to http://www.host.asse.com.
